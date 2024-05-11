Update 1.1.5 News

Greetings Pilots!

New Attachments!

As usual, there are a bunch of new attachments. With new abilities and weapons the combination possibilities multiply again!

_Microjump Slight _strikes nearby enemies then returns to your position. Your ship is invulnerable when striking enemies, and Attachment's with on collision effects trigger.



Shockwave Missiles and Space Bombs spread themselves out.



_Tether _is a Beam replacement that latches onto and buffs nearby friendly ships. It works with other players as well as support ships, both summoned and others such as the Lone Ship. Tether grants +Power, +FireRate, and +Evasion and scales off of Beam level. When combined with other Beam attachments it can attach to multiple friendly's, grant stun, damage over time, or even armor piercing to the Tethered Target.

Check it out!



Improved Attachments

Several Attachments and their combination effects have been improved.

Top Gun existed previously, however was lacking in a few areas. The Top Gun now has a Level Up animation and carries its level between stages. That means as you keep upgrading Top Gun it gets more and more powerful.

Dangerous Attachments

Ever thought attachments were too helpful? Well no more! Dangerous attachments have powerful modifications with a major downside. Some existing attachments have been reclassified as Dangerous, such as CTRL+ALT+DEL.

An example of the new Dangerous Attachments are 'Fanatical Reloader' which increases reload speed by 200%, however you now explode when you overheat. Or Beam Fanatic which gives +3 Beam, however with a 30% chance to explode when upgrading Spread, Side, Missile, or Plasma. There is also now a search box when selecting attachments. Hopefully it saves everybody some scrolling!



Scoring changes

There was always a bonus for getting 100% cleared on a stage, but it has now been expanded. Getting multiple 100% clears in a row gives a large consecutive bonus.

To help with this, icons of Missed Enemies are now shown on the score screen after levels.



Improved DeadGun

The Dead Gun, the turret players become when they lose their ship but have other human allies still alive, has been buffed again. It now has 3 weapons, the same laser blasters as before, a more powerful free shockwave ultimate, and a new Action that fires several homing missiles. This allows Dead Gun players to contribute more on levels like Asteroid Field where the blaster and shockwave aren't as useful.

Global Cross-Platform Lobby

It will be easier to find online games! One of the problems with CounterAttack: Uprising is finding people online. Currently CA:U on Steam can use global Steam lobbies to find games in other regions, however other platforms use regional lobbies when hosting and searching. So to find a room hosted by a player on a non-steam platform you have to be in the same region. No more! We have created a new backend system allow all platforms to share rooms form anywhere to anywhere.

Online Saves

This has been one of the most requested features that I hadn't got around to, until now! Online saves allow saving and loading of online games. Online games can be brought offline, and offline games can be brought online. You can still load old saves offline, but only new saves can be used online.

Other improvements such as improved online sync, many levels tweaked and adjusted, typos and spelling corrections, and more!

We're still testing and polishing these changes. But if you can't wait, you can try them on Beta today! You can find instructions on accessing the Beta in this post here.

There will also be an updated demo coming, release date TBD.

See you Pilots out there,

-never.