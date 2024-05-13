Slay the Minotaur Major Update 2

THE SECOND UPDATE!

If you want to help support me and my game, the best thing you can do is subscribe to my YouTube channel, follow me on Twitter, and leave a review on Steam! Although this might be the last Slay the Minotaur content update, this does help me continue to work on new games!

I also want to say thanks for playing! Even though I keep saying this is probably the last content update, it is still possible I may return to work on the game again. Don't expect another major content update to happen unless I say I am definitely working on one! I'm very happy with how much content the game offers right now, and I think everything is in a good place.

Now, because this may be the last Slay the Minotaur update, the best place to know what I do next will be to follow on YouTube and Twitter. So if you love the game and want to know what comes next and haven't followed there, you really should!

Thanks for playing, everyone! I hope you'll join me in whatever I end up doing next! But for now, please enjoy the update!

New

Extra Endless Mode Added This is an extra game mode where you can fight enemies in waves that become stronger and stronger! I hope people like this extra mode, but it is still just an extra mode and not the main event. I think it is pretty good practice for the main mode, and it is a fun way to try out combinations you may not normally try in the main mode!

Outfits Aphrodite has 4 unlockable outfits, and the Minotaur has 3 unlockable outfits! You will need to complete challenges to unlock them!

Cloaks After slaying the Minotaur with an A rank, you can equip a cloak and even choose from a selection of colors!

Wings If you slay the Minotaur in under 10 minutes, you can equip wings on your feet! They also come in a selection of colors, but you can increase the amount of color the faster you slay the Minotaur!

Fast Restart and Name Saving A lot of players wanted a faster way to get back into the game. Before you enter the labyrinth, you can enable these options. The fast restart will immediately send you back to the name your character menu. Saving your most recent names will also let you start a new attempt faster. The game over screen can now be skipped by pressing the parry button.

New Aphrodite Dialogue Aphrodite has some new dialogue and animations. Most of these are triggered after certain conditions are met and will probably not be seen very often.

Camera Controls When starting a new attempt, you will see a notification for your camera. This also appears when adjusting the camera. It seemed like some players didn't notice that the camera can be adjusted, so hopefully this will remind players.



Changes

Weapons and Helmets

Spartan's Surge will now knock down enemies.

The Ares Spear will give you a moment of invincibility when first activated.

The Blade of Apollo's description has been updated.

The Asterion's Spare Axe special attack will give you invincibility after the initial windup.

The Helmet of Zeus no longer interrupts your movement.

The Argonaut Blade's special attack and normal attacks have had their speed increased.

The description for the Helm of Ares now clarifies that it stuns only zombies.

Aphrodite's Shop

Special Roll has been made cheaper and is now only 200 pearls.

Enemies

A defeated enemy will continue to despawn and drop pearls while talking to Aphrodite.

Tanks with Poseidon's Trident have had their water wave attack timing adjusted.

The cyclops ground slam can now be parried.

The Minotaur no longer has a fire attack and instead will shoot a lightning bolt that can be parried. I felt like the fire attack was too unavoidable and annoying. Now the Minotaur shoots a lightning bolt. This also means every attack can now be parried!

Corrected Tanks in the tutorial saying they could drop Bottled Fortune when they do not. Previous patch notes incorrectly said this as well.

Items

Revive has been changed to revive you no matter how you died.

Bottled Acceleration and Temporary Statue now show you how long they last. They will also pause while speaking with Aphrodite.

When collecting a large pearl, a message will now tell you that zombies drop more pearls.

Other/Misc

You can now skip the game over screen by pressing the parry button.

"View Details" has been changed to "Enlarge Details" to remind players they can increase the size of an item's description.

How to earn ranks has been added to the rankings menu.

The options menu can now be accessed while playing.

The X axis and Y axis can now be separately inverted in the options menu.

The align attacks option has been changed to automatically adjust if you are using a gamepad or keyboard. You can still change it to your preferred option. This should help gamepad players who did not know this was a setting the most.

You will now be asked to play the tutorial when starting the game.

The tutorial has been updated.

More hints have been added or changed.

The extra modes have been moved to the challenges and extras menu.

Brightened some areas of the labyrinth.

Flattened some of the rocky cliff areas of the labyrinth.

Bug Fixes