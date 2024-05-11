 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 11 May 2024

Spell Disk 1.0.6h

11 May 2024

  • Unified the internal handling of all achievements in the game.
  • Adjusted and optimized codes related to Steamworks (verification, community tab, etc).
  • Fixed an issue where Moose Antler accessory would reset to 0 power immediately when equipped with the Auto Charge Gauntlet. Beginning a charging attack will now reset to 0 instead.

