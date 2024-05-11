- Added a light to the bottom of the cave entrance. This is helpful for players entering the cave for the first time
- Fixed bug causing skeletons not to attack players
- Added a sound for when you break a cave wall.
- Fixed Emma's broken dialog
- Allow you to brew anything
- Fixed some sprite ordering issues where sprites would appear over the player.
- When entering a house or cave, your player will stop moving while the scene loads
Blissful Acres update for 11 May 2024
Small patch for quality of life fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
