Blissful Acres update for 11 May 2024

Small patch for quality of life fixes

Build 14338122 · Last edited 11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a light to the bottom of the cave entrance. This is helpful for players entering the cave for the first time
  • Fixed bug causing skeletons not to attack players
  • Added a sound for when you break a cave wall.
  • Fixed Emma's broken dialog
  • Allow you to brew anything
  • Fixed some sprite ordering issues where sprites would appear over the player.
  • When entering a house or cave, your player will stop moving while the scene loads

