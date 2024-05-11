Patch 15c Changelog

Additions:
- Added binds for swapping to each variation slot
- Added "On swap to already drawn weapon" option for changing functionality when pressing a weapon key multiple times
- Added Speedometer in HUD options
- Added new higher resolution fire sprite
Weapon Changes:
- Hitting a tram with the JumpStart now causes it to accelerate instantly and move at double speed for 5 seconds
- Fixed JumpStart conduction proccing even if the zapped enemy doesn't have nails or magnets attached and isn't touching water
- Fixed JumpStart conduction through magnets and coins causing an unintended minimum damage override
- Underwater gasoline explosions are now sparser
- Underwater gasoline explosions can now only hit an enemy once per continuous explosion string
- Gasoline projectiles now ignore dead enemies
- Gasoline no longer burns away when No Weapon Cooldowns cheat is on
- Alternate Shotgun's launch direction can now be changed during hitstop
- Alternate Shotgun can now always hit a core, even if already hitting an enemy or object at the same time
- Hitting an Idol with a red hit from the Alternate Shotgun no longer triggers the cooldown
- Alternate Shotgun speedometer now also displays time left in the red hit cooldown
- Added colored lights to the Alternate Shotgun to make it easier to see which variation is being used
- Changed the Core Eject trajectory and velocity inheritance to be similar to the Marksman coin's
- Increased style points gained with the Alternate Shotgun
- SRS Cannon now vibrates while charging the cannonball
- SRS Cannon secondary fire is no longer affected by the primary fire's cooldown
- Magnets can now again be broken with a ground slam
- Screwdriver screws now only get destroyed when a dying Mindflayer explodes, rather than a second after the Mindflayer's health reaches zero
- The visual motor spin speed on the Alternate Shotgun is no longer FPS-dependent
- Improved optimization on enemy gasoline fill effect
Enemy Changes:
- Malicious Faces and Soldiers lose their anti-explosion resistances when gasolined
- Radiant Soldiers no longer have their radiance speed boost applied twice
- Reduced Radiant Soldier speed boost from 2x to 1.5x
- Reduced damage of Ferryman lightning bolt from 50 to 35
- Ferryman lightning bolts now flash before striking
- Chargebacked lightning bolts can no longer deal damage to the player
- Ferryman, Gutterman and Guttertank can no longer hit the player through a wall with a melee attack
- Added hurt sounds for Virtues and Malicious Faces
- Drones, Virtues and Malicious Faces no longer bleed when damaged by fire
- Flesh Spawn no longer get set on fire when Flesh Prison/Panopticon does
- Flesh Prison/Panopticon now has the same resistance to sawblades as nails
- Cerberi no longer fall on Brutal difficulty while tackling or between two tackles
- Insurrectionists can now be killed by fire when gasolined
- Swordsmachines "Agony" and "Tundra" now properly take extra damage from JumpStart electricity and Firestarter fire respectively
- Stalkers now take double damage from ground slams
- Stalkers can now be puppeted
General Changes:
- Slide speed particles are now blue when the player has stored invincibility frames
- 6-1 doors now open faster when the player is moving fast
- Unlocking the Drone Haunting cheat now displays a message to notify it has been unlocked
- Added a unique weapon icon for the other 7-S tool
- Hide UI cheat now also hides the dual wield powerup vignette, boss health bars, subtitles and the 7-S overlay
- Shop music now gets muted if music volume is set to 0
- Malicious Face Sandbox prop is no longer only breakable with hitscan attacks
- Made FUPs more consistent in non-cardinal directions (If you don't know what this means, don't worry about it)
- Nerfed FUP speed to 60u/s (again, don't worry about it)
- Changed name of Last Weapon to Last Used Weapon to clear misunderstandings with Previous Weapon
- Blocked off the windows in the final hallway of 5-3
Fixes:
- Disabling blood and gore no longer causes some attacks to heal the player an incorrect amount
- Fixed gibs not getting cleared out correctly by gorezones and Cyber Grind wave ends
- Fixed bloodsplatters replaying and gibs getting re-flung when the room they're in is disabled and re-enabled
- Fixed Filth, Strays and Schisms sometimes getting stuck in slowmo
- Fixed missing colliders in 7-4
- Fixed the 0-2 and 0-3 second arena Swordsmachines not dropping the Shotgun
- 3-1 checkpoint and 6-1 blood tube bloodsplatters now heal the player correctly
- Fixed fire and Virtue beams no longer showing the outlines of enemies behind them
- Fixed a chapter showing as golded or P-ranked on the wrong difficulty after first selecting a difficulty with it golded or P-ranked
- Fixed temporary FOV changes getting stuck while sliding sideways
- Fixed Shotgun and Alternate Shotgun breaking when parrying or shield breaking without having either punching arm equipped
- 1-3 boss terminal no longer mutes the level music
- Fixed gasoline exploding instead of burning in the 5-1 dry tunnels
- Fixed gasoline stains stretching when placed on some 5-2 geometry
- Fixed Gasoline stains showing on top of fire (though they may again appear buggy when placed on glass)
- Fixed Stalkers becoming intangible when forcepuppet is turned on
- Fixed Brutal Swordsmachine's unarmed attacks not having the SFX Volume setting applied
- Fixed Screwdriver screws detaching and falling off if attached to a Mindflayer during its death animation
- Magnets no longer become warped when getting stuck on a door that is both non-uniformly scaled and non-orthogonally rotated
- Fixed Alternate Shotgun not giving the appropriate style bonuses on killing low health Malicious Faces or with parries
- Fixed Alternate Shotgun not being able to transition to the cooldown idle from a chainsaw launch
- Fixed rockets not ignoring some body parts of dead Mannequins
- Fixed the restart/quit mission pop-up appearing behind the pause menu in the Early Access End screen
- Fixed 7-4 front balcony Sentry being able to survive being punched off if landing on the entrance building
- Fixed Cerberus not being able to walk to the player when they hide in a corner in the 0-5 boss arena
- Fixed inconsistent enrage behavior with Cerberus when enraged with the Alter Arm
- Spawner Arm spawned Earthmover Defense System parts now correctly stop attacking while being moved or altered
- Fixed Mindflayer beams inheriting the previous damage type an enemy took when hitting that enemy
- Fixed an untagged platform in 4-3
- Fixed ghost Drones not working correctly with Clash mode
- Guttermen can no longer open the door of the 7-2 building that houses the Alternate Shotgun
- Fixed inappropriate objects being outlined during 7-2 intro
- Fixed Knuckleblaster shells having enemy outlines
- Fixed the current wall jump amount not resetting when landing on a gasoline stain
- Fixed mis-tiled textures on the sides of stairs in one of the 7-1 arenas
- Fixed the weapon wheel not updating whether to use alternate or normal weapon icons mid-mission
- Fixed "This enemy cannot be puppeted" pop-up sometimes going offscreen
- Fixed a bug that caused Size 2 fish to be catchable
