ULTRAKILL update for 11 May 2024

Patch 15c Changelog

Patch 15c Changelog · Last edited 11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Additions:
  • Added binds for swapping to each variation slot
  • Added "On swap to already drawn weapon" option for changing functionality when pressing a weapon key multiple times
  • Added Speedometer in HUD options
  • Added new higher resolution fire sprite
Weapon Changes:
  • Hitting a tram with the JumpStart now causes it to accelerate instantly and move at double speed for 5 seconds
  • Fixed JumpStart conduction proccing even if the zapped enemy doesn't have nails or magnets attached and isn't touching water
  • Fixed JumpStart conduction through magnets and coins causing an unintended minimum damage override
  • Underwater gasoline explosions are now sparser
  • Underwater gasoline explosions can now only hit an enemy once per continuous explosion string
  • Gasoline projectiles now ignore dead enemies
  • Gasoline no longer burns away when No Weapon Cooldowns cheat is on
  • Alternate Shotgun's launch direction can now be changed during hitstop
  • Alternate Shotgun can now always hit a core, even if already hitting an enemy or object at the same time
  • Hitting an Idol with a red hit from the Alternate Shotgun no longer triggers the cooldown
  • Alternate Shotgun speedometer now also displays time left in the red hit cooldown
  • Added colored lights to the Alternate Shotgun to make it easier to see which variation is being used
  • Changed the Core Eject trajectory and velocity inheritance to be similar to the Marksman coin's
  • Increased style points gained with the Alternate Shotgun
  • SRS Cannon now vibrates while charging the cannonball
  • SRS Cannon secondary fire is no longer affected by the primary fire's cooldown
  • Magnets can now again be broken with a ground slam
  • Screwdriver screws now only get destroyed when a dying Mindflayer explodes, rather than a second after the Mindflayer's health reaches zero
  • The visual motor spin speed on the Alternate Shotgun is no longer FPS-dependent
  • Improved optimization on enemy gasoline fill effect
Enemy Changes:
  • Malicious Faces and Soldiers lose their anti-explosion resistances when gasolined
  • Radiant Soldiers no longer have their radiance speed boost applied twice
  • Reduced Radiant Soldier speed boost from 2x to 1.5x
  • Reduced damage of Ferryman lightning bolt from 50 to 35
  • Ferryman lightning bolts now flash before striking
  • Chargebacked lightning bolts can no longer deal damage to the player
  • Ferryman, Gutterman and Guttertank can no longer hit the player through a wall with a melee attack
  • Added hurt sounds for Virtues and Malicious Faces
  • Drones, Virtues and Malicious Faces no longer bleed when damaged by fire
  • Flesh Spawn no longer get set on fire when Flesh Prison/Panopticon does
  • Flesh Prison/Panopticon now has the same resistance to sawblades as nails
  • Cerberi no longer fall on Brutal difficulty while tackling or between two tackles
  • Insurrectionists can now be killed by fire when gasolined
  • Swordsmachines "Agony" and "Tundra" now properly take extra damage from JumpStart electricity and Firestarter fire respectively
  • Stalkers now take double damage from ground slams
  • Stalkers can now be puppeted
General Changes:
  • Slide speed particles are now blue when the player has stored invincibility frames
  • 6-1 doors now open faster when the player is moving fast
  • Unlocking the Drone Haunting cheat now displays a message to notify it has been unlocked
  • Added a unique weapon icon for the other 7-S tool
  • Hide UI cheat now also hides the dual wield powerup vignette, boss health bars, subtitles and the 7-S overlay
  • Shop music now gets muted if music volume is set to 0
  • Malicious Face Sandbox prop is no longer only breakable with hitscan attacks
  • Made FUPs more consistent in non-cardinal directions (If you don't know what this means, don't worry about it)
  • Nerfed FUP speed to 60u/s (again, don't worry about it)
  • Changed name of Last Weapon to Last Used Weapon to clear misunderstandings with Previous Weapon
  • Blocked off the windows in the final hallway of 5-3
Fixes:
  • Disabling blood and gore no longer causes some attacks to heal the player an incorrect amount
  • Fixed gibs not getting cleared out correctly by gorezones and Cyber Grind wave ends
  • Fixed bloodsplatters replaying and gibs getting re-flung when the room they're in is disabled and re-enabled
  • Fixed Filth, Strays and Schisms sometimes getting stuck in slowmo
  • Fixed missing colliders in 7-4
  • Fixed the 0-2 and 0-3 second arena Swordsmachines not dropping the Shotgun
  • 3-1 checkpoint and 6-1 blood tube bloodsplatters now heal the player correctly
  • Fixed fire and Virtue beams no longer showing the outlines of enemies behind them
  • Fixed a chapter showing as golded or P-ranked on the wrong difficulty after first selecting a difficulty with it golded or P-ranked
  • Fixed temporary FOV changes getting stuck while sliding sideways
  • Fixed Shotgun and Alternate Shotgun breaking when parrying or shield breaking without having either punching arm equipped
  • 1-3 boss terminal no longer mutes the level music
  • Fixed gasoline exploding instead of burning in the 5-1 dry tunnels
  • Fixed gasoline stains stretching when placed on some 5-2 geometry
  • Fixed Gasoline stains showing on top of fire (though they may again appear buggy when placed on glass)
  • Fixed Stalkers becoming intangible when forcepuppet is turned on
  • Fixed Brutal Swordsmachine's unarmed attacks not having the SFX Volume setting applied
  • Fixed Screwdriver screws detaching and falling off if attached to a Mindflayer during its death animation
  • Magnets no longer become warped when getting stuck on a door that is both non-uniformly scaled and non-orthogonally rotated
  • Fixed Alternate Shotgun not giving the appropriate style bonuses on killing low health Malicious Faces or with parries
  • Fixed Alternate Shotgun not being able to transition to the cooldown idle from a chainsaw launch
  • Fixed rockets not ignoring some body parts of dead Mannequins
  • Fixed the restart/quit mission pop-up appearing behind the pause menu in the Early Access End screen
  • Fixed 7-4 front balcony Sentry being able to survive being punched off if landing on the entrance building
  • Fixed Cerberus not being able to walk to the player when they hide in a corner in the 0-5 boss arena
  • Fixed inconsistent enrage behavior with Cerberus when enraged with the Alter Arm
  • Spawner Arm spawned Earthmover Defense System parts now correctly stop attacking while being moved or altered
  • Fixed Mindflayer beams inheriting the previous damage type an enemy took when hitting that enemy
  • Fixed an untagged platform in 4-3
  • Fixed ghost Drones not working correctly with Clash mode
  • Guttermen can no longer open the door of the 7-2 building that houses the Alternate Shotgun
  • Fixed inappropriate objects being outlined during 7-2 intro
  • Fixed Knuckleblaster shells having enemy outlines
  • Fixed the current wall jump amount not resetting when landing on a gasoline stain
  • Fixed mis-tiled textures on the sides of stairs in one of the 7-1 arenas
  • Fixed the weapon wheel not updating whether to use alternate or normal weapon icons mid-mission
  • Fixed "This enemy cannot be puppeted" pop-up sometimes going offscreen
  • Fixed a bug that caused Size 2 fish to be catchable

