Heroes of Book & Paper update for 11 May 2024

FORGOTTEN STORIES

11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
V.1.46
GENERAL
  • The main adventure text appeared in bold to some players. This has been prevented to make the texts more readable.
  • As in the previous point mentioned, the lettering of some of the main game texts in other panels has also been modified to make them clearer.
  • When the size of the adventure text in Options is changed, so is the size of the descriptive text on the story selection page.
  • Farms no longer sell rope. Instead they may sell mushrooms or fungus.
  • Blacksmiths now take more into account the strength value of your character when offering you one type of weapon or another for sale.
  • Slightly changed two generic steppe images to give them more detail.
  • Changed the color of the item: Wizard's cloak.
YOUR FIRST ADVENTURE
  • In the grove before reaching the cave, you can now generate a different event than the 'adventurer's backpack' event. Now you can find old paper bundles instead (the chance to be generated this event is from 1 to 3).
  • For helping the Goblin it is now no longer possible to get a bone flute or a +1 Strength amulet. Instead you get a net.
SONG OF KINGS & WAR
  • When starting a game in this story in the kingdom of Caebrend, you can now generate a farm before reaching Valeria's castle (second page of the adventure).
  • On the aforementioned page, the chances of generating a Rune Stone Circle in the same place are now reduced.
  • Added a chair to the torture room image.
THE COBRA'S ARK
  • Added some new elements to one of the Jungle images.
THE FUNERAL MARCH
  • Added possible event that can appear in the adventure: 'Fog'.
  • Slightly changed the colour of wildfire.

THE RING OF KING AGMAR

  • Added new details to the image of Thai Fandir's Forge.

THE TEMPLE BY THE SEA

  • Added new path possibility to get to the quarries: Crossing the mountains.
  • Added new page with new event: 'The Passage through the Mountains'.
THE DARK ROCK
  • The Essence vendor in the Raknakis camp now allows selling items.
  • Added possible enemy: Giant Scorpion.

