FORGOTTEN STORIES

V.1.46
GENERAL
- The main adventure text appeared in bold to some players. This has been prevented to make the texts more readable.
- As in the previous point mentioned, the lettering of some of the main game texts in other panels has also been modified to make them clearer.
- When the size of the adventure text in Options is changed, so is the size of the descriptive text on the story selection page.
- Farms no longer sell rope. Instead they may sell mushrooms or fungus.
- Blacksmiths now take more into account the strength value of your character when offering you one type of weapon or another for sale.
- Slightly changed two generic steppe images to give them more detail.
- Changed the color of the item: Wizard's cloak.
YOUR FIRST ADVENTURE
- In the grove before reaching the cave, you can now generate a different event than the 'adventurer's backpack' event. Now you can find old paper bundles instead (the chance to be generated this event is from 1 to 3).
- For helping the Goblin it is now no longer possible to get a bone flute or a +1 Strength amulet. Instead you get a net.
SONG OF KINGS & WAR
- When starting a game in this story in the kingdom of Caebrend, you can now generate a farm before reaching Valeria's castle (second page of the adventure).
- On the aforementioned page, the chances of generating a Rune Stone Circle in the same place are now reduced.
- Added a chair to the torture room image.
THE COBRA'S ARK
- Added some new elements to one of the Jungle images.
THE FUNERAL MARCH
- Added possible event that can appear in the adventure: 'Fog'.
- Slightly changed the colour of wildfire.
THE RING OF KING AGMAR
- Added new details to the image of Thai Fandir's Forge.
THE TEMPLE BY THE SEA
- Added new path possibility to get to the quarries: Crossing the mountains.
- Added new page with new event: 'The Passage through the Mountains'.
THE DARK ROCK
- The Essence vendor in the Raknakis camp now allows selling items.
- Added possible enemy: Giant Scorpion.
