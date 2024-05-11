 Skip to content

Progress Chess update for 11 May 2024

Update: "advanced analysis"

Build 14337814 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 19:09:11 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. In the analysis mode of a played game, a text analysis of the features of the positions that have arisen and a color indication of the assessment of the moves made have been added.
    2.Two variants of the rating game have been made.
    3.Made display of player level and rating on the main screen.
    4.Made balanced time for characters to think about moves.
    5.Improved response time of tooltips.
    6.Several other minor improvements.

