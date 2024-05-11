 Skip to content

Animalistic Worlds update for 11 May 2024

The battle continues and the bugs are currently dropping like the flies they are

11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Super Cool Stance being unable to completely level up
  • Fixed game crashing upon using map while on vehicle
  • Fixed game crashing upon winning a battle while having the jab skill at MAX lvl
  • Fixed clothing shop in slums not showing the new clothing in old savefiles
  • Fixed name of characters not changing on old savefiles when switching the language to chinese
  • Fixed salamarkus not showing up in the alley battle cutscene
  • Fixed rat continuing to bite the wolf, even after he has long become a corpse.
  • Fixed the item menu sometimes not loading some items upon the last selected item being too far away.
  • Added vehicle icon for map on smartphone

There also seems to be this annoying thing of the game resetting the game.ini file after every bug fix update, pretty much turning the keybind back to arrow keys and the language back to english. Still gotta figure out how to prevent that.

Changed files in this update

