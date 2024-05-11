The battle continues and the bugs are currently dropping like the flies they are

Fixed Super Cool Stance being unable to completely level up

Fixed game crashing upon using map while on vehicle

Fixed game crashing upon winning a battle while having the jab skill at MAX lvl

Fixed clothing shop in slums not showing the new clothing in old savefiles

Fixed name of characters not changing on old savefiles when switching the language to chinese

Fixed salamarkus not showing up in the alley battle cutscene

Fixed rat continuing to bite the wolf, even after he has long become a corpse.

Fixed the item menu sometimes not loading some items upon the last selected item being too far away.

Added vehicle icon for map on smartphone

There also seems to be this annoying thing of the game resetting the game.ini file after every bug fix update, pretty much turning the keybind back to arrow keys and the language back to english. Still gotta figure out how to prevent that.