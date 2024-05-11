 Skip to content

Idle Armada update for 11 May 2024

Update: 0.19.1.5 - Fix Bug That Could Drop Gold/Exp Offline Gains

Build 14337619 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 17:39:11 UTC by Wendy

  • Fix regression where in the recent patch, exp and gold offline gains can sometimes be mistakenly dropped.
  • When a unit is selected, display on the right panel whether its weapon type is bullet or laser.

