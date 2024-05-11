〚 0.7.4 〛Bug Fixes, Improvements and Preparation

Bug Fixes:
- Addressed interactions between Sudden Death, Potions, and Invigorate.
- Corrected some UI icon display issues.
- Resolved targeting problems with fiery slime.
- Fixed the issue of Minotaur getting stuck.
- Rectified language and typographical errors.
Improvements:
- Introduced a new Leaderboard System with enhanced Sorting and Filtering capabilities.
- Implemented a new Database Sorting mechanism based on Popularity.
- Added confirmation prompts when attempting to restart the game.
What's Next?
- Continued Development of Stage 3.
- Introduction of New Characters (yes, more than one is on the way!).
- Addition of New Special Upgrades.
- Boss abilities now scale with stage difficulty.
- Various Quality of Life (QoL) updates.
Changed files in this update