Tiny Chaos update for 11 May 2024

〚 0.7.4 〛Bug Fixes, Improvements and Preparation

11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Addressed interactions between Sudden Death, Potions, and Invigorate.
  • Corrected some UI icon display issues.
  • Resolved targeting problems with fiery slime.
  • Fixed the issue of Minotaur getting stuck.
  • Rectified language and typographical errors.

Improvements:

  • Introduced a new Leaderboard System with enhanced Sorting and Filtering capabilities.
  • Implemented a new Database Sorting mechanism based on Popularity.
  • Added confirmation prompts when attempting to restart the game.

What's Next?

  • Continued Development of Stage 3.
  • Introduction of New Characters (yes, more than one is on the way!).
  • Addition of New Special Upgrades.
  • Boss abilities now scale with stage difficulty.
  • Various Quality of Life (QoL) updates.

