 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GearCity update for 11 May 2024

V2.0.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 14337472 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Everyone,

GearCity is getting another bugfix update. It contains a few small bug fixes and two possible crash fixes.

Work continues on our crowdfunded DLC, which will be released for free when it's complete. Currently, contributors are voting on the feature set for the 4th update. There was also a bugfix update for that DLC today too.

V2.0.0.12 Change Log:

-Bugfix: Fixed in-game borderless window button
-Bugfix: Fixed incorrect year being shown on World Map Competition Graphs the first month of the year.
-Bugfix: Fixed unlocked components disappearing after skill point drop from spinoffs.
-GUI: Fixed Outsourcing/Licensing sorted list not displaying in user unit selection
-GUI: Switched English translation of 'Ease' to smoothness to keep text same.
-Bugfix: Fixed misaligned Branch Operations Report Tables
-Bugfix: Removed Old School Territory Map From Linux Builds (Crash Prone)
-Bugfix: Fixed Drag placement crash
-ContentUpdated Translations

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit GearCity Content Depot 285111
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit GearCity Linux Depot 285112
  • Loading history…
macOS 32-bit GearCity OSX Depot 285113
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit GearCity 64-Bit Linux Depot 285114
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit GearCity 64-Bit OSX Depot 285115
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit GearCity 64-Bit Windows Depot 285116
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link