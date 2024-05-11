Greetings Everyone,

GearCity is getting another bugfix update. It contains a few small bug fixes and two possible crash fixes.

Work continues on our crowdfunded DLC, which will be released for free when it's complete. Currently, contributors are voting on the feature set for the 4th update. There was also a bugfix update for that DLC today too.

V2.0.0.12 Change Log:

-Bugfix: Fixed in-game borderless window button

-Bugfix: Fixed incorrect year being shown on World Map Competition Graphs the first month of the year.

-Bugfix: Fixed unlocked components disappearing after skill point drop from spinoffs.

-GUI: Fixed Outsourcing/Licensing sorted list not displaying in user unit selection

-GUI: Switched English translation of 'Ease' to smoothness to keep text same.

-Bugfix: Fixed misaligned Branch Operations Report Tables

-Bugfix: Removed Old School Territory Map From Linux Builds (Crash Prone)

-Bugfix: Fixed Drag placement crash

-ContentUpdated Translations