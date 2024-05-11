Haunted Arcade - Day Four Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14337470 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 17:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Mediocre Bugfixes:

Escape Menu not working if Ghost is inside of Arcade Machine

Wall Collider Leak / no collider in specific corner

Helmet glitches into Ghost when equipped

Ghost walk cycle markers glitch into Shop

Duplicated helmet in Shop

Incomprehensible Purchase Reactions from Ghost

Quality of life:

New and improved way of acquiring inputs, which is more efficient

Smooth P skipping, pressing P on your keyboard once skips the opening, pressing it again skips the first game, then the second, then the third (use with caution, P-skipping mostly originated from dev-testing)

Sorry to anyone who has downloaded the game in the past 15-30 minutes. There has been a slight issue in transitioning builds.