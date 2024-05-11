Update, Version 20240511



English

############Content###############

[Eternal Staff Estate]Added a quartermaster who sells supplies.

[Eternal Staff Estate]The library now also has an anti-demon/undead circle.

[Item]New Item: Debris of Moskava

[Deep Ones]They may now reward you with items they found under the sea. (The current item list only contains the Debris of Moskava)

[Console]New Console Command: "LiveALive" (Gain life skill experience. (Featrue requested by 吉尔伽美什.))

简体中文

##########Content#################

【永恒之杖公馆】加入了一个贩卖补给品的军需官

【永恒之杖公馆】图书馆区域现在也有了一个反恶魔和亡灵的魔法阵。

【物品】新物品：莫斯科号残骸

【深潜者】他们现在会用在海里找到的东西作为你的任务奖励。（目前这张奖励列表里只包含了莫斯科号残骸）

【控制台】新控制台指令：“LiveALive”（获得生活技能经验。吉尔伽美什建议加入的功能。）

