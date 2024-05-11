 Skip to content

Count 427 update for 11 May 2024

Update Ver1.0.3

Update Ver1.0.3

Build 14337439 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 17:09:17 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Countermeasures for a rare bug where camera controls become locked when opening the menu.
  • Fixed an issue where some of the Anomalies parameters were different from the expected values.

Changed files in this update

