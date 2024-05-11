 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HOLOSAGA: Invasion of the HoloX update for 11 May 2024

Update 0.1.1 (Hotfix)

Share · View all patches · Build 14337419 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 16:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Unit "Watson Amelia" temporarily excluded
  • We have confirmed that normal gameplay is difficult due to a bug in the current unit 'Watson Amelia' unit. Watson will be temporarily excluded until the cause is identified and the bug is fixed.
bugfix
  • Fixed a bug where the drag UX of the Tsunomaki Watame unit was not properly displayed.
  • Fixed a sound bug in Takane Lui's 'blood drain' pattern.
  • Fixed a bug where Takane Lui's 'magic bolt' projection didn't shot properly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2899451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link