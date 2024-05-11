Update 0.1.1 (Hotfix)

Unit "Watson Amelia" temporarily excluded
- We have confirmed that normal gameplay is difficult due to a bug in the current unit 'Watson Amelia' unit. Watson will be temporarily excluded until the cause is identified and the bug is fixed.
bugfix
- Fixed a bug where the drag UX of the Tsunomaki Watame unit was not properly displayed.
- Fixed a sound bug in Takane Lui's 'blood drain' pattern.
- Fixed a bug where Takane Lui's 'magic bolt' projection didn't shot properly.
Changed files in this update