與妹有約 update for 11 May 2024

Update version 1.0.0.1

11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issues causing data reading errors due to certain OS system language.
  • Fixed incorrect display of some event options.

The version has been updated. If you are using a patch, please download it again and replace the old one.

