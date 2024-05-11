- Fixed some text errors and addressed the issue with the inaccurate description of the "Skid Resistance" Extender.
- Fixed an issue where there was a chance that the animation would get stuck when entering a cutscene with the support skill "Wind Vanguard."
- Fixed a problem where, after entering underwater during the Nezumi , the octopus tentacles had a chance of dealing no damage.
Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 11 May 2024
1.0.0.9_20240511_1C update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
