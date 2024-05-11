 Skip to content

Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 11 May 2024

1.0.0.9_20240511_1C update

11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed some text errors and addressed the issue with the inaccurate description of the "Skid Resistance" Extender.
  2. Fixed an issue where there was a chance that the animation would get stuck when entering a cutscene with the support skill "Wind Vanguard."
  3. Fixed a problem where, after entering underwater during the Nezumi , the octopus tentacles had a chance of dealing no damage.

