Update 0.7.0 - Mars

Hello, fellow Vacuum Warriors!

I am pleased to announce the release of Vacuum Warrior 0.7.0!

The next location is finally here! Mars is a dusty place, but you can handle it!

In addition, this update brings a new dust type, a new vacuum, a new type of boost, new junk items, and 8 new achievements!

I hope you enjoy the new content and improvements!

Additions:

New location

New dust type

New vacuum

New boost

Two new junk items

8 new achievements

Improvements:

Slightly nerfed the Ultra Sweeper

Revamped vacuuming mechanic for added flexibility

Dark overlay for vacuums that are not unlocked

Dust behaves differently in lower gravity

Junk item description padding

Fixes:

Fixed incorrectly configured vacuum

Disk full check when creating directories

Please consider giving Vacuum Warrior a positive review - it only takes a minute but is very helpful! Thank you! <3

Happy Vacuuming!