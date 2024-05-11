Update 0.7.0 - Mars

Hello, fellow Vacuum Warriors!
I am pleased to announce the release of Vacuum Warrior 0.7.0!
The next location is finally here! Mars is a dusty place, but you can handle it!
In addition, this update brings a new dust type, a new vacuum, a new type of boost, new junk items, and 8 new achievements!
I hope you enjoy the new content and improvements!
Additions:
- New location
- New dust type
- New vacuum
- New boost
- Two new junk items
- 8 new achievements
Improvements:
- Slightly nerfed the Ultra Sweeper
- Revamped vacuuming mechanic for added flexibility
- Dark overlay for vacuums that are not unlocked
- Dust behaves differently in lower gravity
- Junk item description padding
Fixes:
- Fixed incorrectly configured vacuum
- Disk full check when creating directories
Please consider giving Vacuum Warrior a positive review - it only takes a minute but is very helpful! Thank you! <3
Happy Vacuuming!
Changed files in this update