MAJOR Vacuum Warrior update for 11 May 2024

Update 0.7.0 - Mars

11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, fellow Vacuum Warriors!

I am pleased to announce the release of Vacuum Warrior 0.7.0!

The next location is finally here! Mars is a dusty place, but you can handle it!

In addition, this update brings a new dust type, a new vacuum, a new type of boost, new junk items, and 8 new achievements!

I hope you enjoy the new content and improvements!

Additions:

  • New location
  • New dust type
  • New vacuum
  • New boost
  • Two new junk items
  • 8 new achievements

Improvements:

  • Slightly nerfed the Ultra Sweeper
  • Revamped vacuuming mechanic for added flexibility
  • Dark overlay for vacuums that are not unlocked
  • Dust behaves differently in lower gravity
  • Junk item description padding

Fixes:

  • Fixed incorrectly configured vacuum
  • Disk full check when creating directories

Please consider giving Vacuum Warrior a positive review - it only takes a minute but is very helpful! Thank you! <3

Happy Vacuuming!

