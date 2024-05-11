 Skip to content

Haunted Arcade update for 11 May 2024

Haunted Arcade - Day Four Patch

Mediocre Bugfixes:

  • Escape Menu not working if Ghost is inside of Arcade Machine
  • Wall Collider Leak / no collider in specific corner
  • Helmet glitches into Ghost when equipped
  • Ghost walk cycle markers glitch into Shop
  • Duplicated helmet in Shop

Quality of life:

  • New and improved way of acquiring inputs, which is more efficient
  • Smooth P skipping, pressing P on your keyboard once skips the opening, pressing it again skips the first game, then the second, then the third (use with caution, P-skipping mostly originated from dev-testing)

