Haunted Arcade - Day Four Patch

Mediocre Bugfixes:
- Escape Menu not working if Ghost is inside of Arcade Machine
- Wall Collider Leak / no collider in specific corner
- Helmet glitches into Ghost when equipped
- Ghost walk cycle markers glitch into Shop
- Duplicated helmet in Shop
Quality of life:
- New and improved way of acquiring inputs, which is more efficient
- Smooth P skipping, pressing P on your keyboard once skips the opening, pressing it again skips the first game, then the second, then the third (use with caution, P-skipping mostly originated from dev-testing)
Changed files in this update