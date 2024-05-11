幻恋夜宴已完全支持手柄运行 20240511小型更新补丁 -ver.0.9.39

本次更新完成了手柄的改键和适配

并且所有UI上都会显示有对应的按键，非常感谢手柄玩家的大力测试

如果还有其他BUG，请第一时间告诉我们，谢谢大家的支持~~



This update has completed the key modification and adaptation of the controller

And all UI will display corresponding buttons, thank you very much for the controller player's strong testing.

If there are any other bugs, please let us know as soon as possible.

Thank you for your support~~

更新日志 Update：

1、脑波、蔷薇的伤害大幅提升；紫蔷薇新增中毒效果；黑蔷薇现在几乎能秒杀BOSS

2、回旋踢、追击斩可以索敌并自动调整朝向和位置，有助于帮助玩家提高命中率

3、鼠标侧键可以使用了

The mouse side buttons are now available for use



4、新增键位显示偏好设置项，只要在设置页面的改键中选择键鼠或纯键盘偏好，在各UI上就会显示对应偏好的按键

Add a preference setting option for displaying key positions. As long as you select keyboard and mouse or pure keyboard preferences in the change keys section of the settings page, the corresponding preference keys will be displayed on each UI

5、CG画廊可以用键盘/手柄操作了

6、修复恋恋左右移动的抽搐

7、修复假面圆舞曲前摇可以被移动打断的BUG

8、莉莉黑转场的一段剧情可以跳过

9、增加直接命中时的架势累积值

10、可处决敌人时新增能看到的红点标识

Add a visible red dot symbol when executing enemies

11、破势之型有1秒钟的处决窗口了，方便玩家处决露娜之类的敌人

12、超我状态下可以对距离自己最近的敌人，发起仅限一次的低威力处决

In the super ego state, you can launch a low power execution only once against the nearest enemy

13、第一大关加载界面新增按键提示；第一第二大关新增血量低于三分之一时喝药的提示

14、实装手柄改键；所有UI新增手柄对应键位的提示

Actual installation of controller modification keys; Prompt for all UI newly added controller corresponding to key positions



打折还在继续中，持续到5月14日，大家欲购从速哟~

The discount is still ongoing and will last until May 14th. If you want to buy, hurry up~

以上，感谢大家的辛勤DEBUG，努力就会有回报~

