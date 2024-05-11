Pinhead Adventures 0.1.10:

Hello Adventurer's!
This week we have a few small fixes for the pinhead, cleaning up some niche issues around the tools.
Most of our development is now focused on Lil Green. In the coming updates, new features will be added to Estoria to tease the new mechanics. As usual, any issues can be posted in the forums.
Pinhead
Fixed an issue causing a double reload or a double shot that could put ammo in the negative
Fixed the sword swing audio playing an extra time
Tools Animations improved - Standing animations play properly now
Fixed a few animation freezes from happening
Speed Lines Fixed
Thanks to our players!
Send feedback to the forums or find us on X or YouTube!
Changed files in this update