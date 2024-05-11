Pinhead Adventures 0.1.10:

Hello Adventurer's!

This week we have a few small fixes for the pinhead, cleaning up some niche issues around the tools.

Most of our development is now focused on Lil Green. In the coming updates, new features will be added to Estoria to tease the new mechanics. As usual, any issues can be posted in the forums.

Pinhead

Fixed an issue causing a double reload or a double shot that could put ammo in the negative

Fixed the sword swing audio playing an extra time

Tools Animations improved - Standing animations play properly now

Fixed a few animation freezes from happening

Speed Lines Fixed

Thanks to our players!

Send feedback to the forums or find us on X or YouTube!