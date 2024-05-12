 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR KUNKUN Defender update for 12 May 2024

Update on May 12th.

Share · View all patches · Build 14337144 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 06:59:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added an option in the game settings to aim down sights by holding the right mouse button.
Fixed an issue on Su Mountain Highway where players could fall out of the map in a large pit.
Fixed an issue in the area of the Strange Fog where players could get stuck in containers.
Fixed an issue where weapons in the gun store would block movement.
Increased the pickup range of items.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2902541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link