Update on May 12th.

Added an option in the game settings to aim down sights by holding the right mouse button.
Fixed an issue on Su Mountain Highway where players could fall out of the map in a large pit.
Fixed an issue in the area of the Strange Fog where players could get stuck in containers.
Fixed an issue where weapons in the gun store would block movement.
Increased the pickup range of items.
MAJOR KUNKUN Defender update for 12 May 2024
