Build 14337142 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 16:09:08 UTC

🚀 The Beta version v0.16 of The Unnamed Game is now available!

It is now possible to join new "Softcore" servers in all regions. Existing characters have been transferred to "Hardcore" servers.

In "Softcore" mode, the death of your characters is not permanent. However, the experience bar progress for the current level is reset.

See you soon!