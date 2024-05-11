The active items have been removed.
The tower defense mode and some tower defense-type items have been removed.
The maximum number of bullet hell has been doubled.
The size of the forest map has been doubled.
The monsters have increased their collision.
The text for button prompts has been added.
The dash has been changed to a charge.
The active skills of the characters have been strengthened.
New items have been added.
The UI has been tweaked.
幸存者幻想曲/Survivor Fantasia
v1.4 Update
