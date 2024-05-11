 Skip to content

MAJOR 幸存者幻想曲/Survivor Fantasia update for 11 May 2024

v1.4 Update

Last edited 11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The active items have been removed.
The tower defense mode and some tower defense-type items have been removed.
The maximum number of bullet hell has been doubled.
The size of the forest map has been doubled.
The monsters have increased their collision.
The text for button prompts has been added.
The dash has been changed to a charge.
The active skills of the characters have been strengthened.
New items have been added.
The UI has been tweaked.

