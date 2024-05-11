 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crow Country update for 11 May 2024

Patch notes 11th May

Share · View all patches · Build 14337113 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue in a corner of Haunted Hilltop that would trap Mara in place
  • Fixed an issue that would cause Mara to look down at her boots forever
  • Fixed an issue when using the wrong item in the Haunted Hilltop lock while playing with keyboard controls that would stop the player proceeding further in the menu
  • Fixed an issue where a particular secret unlockable item was set to the wrong sound channel and was always audible

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1996011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link