- Fixed an issue in a corner of Haunted Hilltop that would trap Mara in place
- Fixed an issue that would cause Mara to look down at her boots forever
- Fixed an issue when using the wrong item in the Haunted Hilltop lock while playing with keyboard controls that would stop the player proceeding further in the menu
- Fixed an issue where a particular secret unlockable item was set to the wrong sound channel and was always audible
Crow Country update for 11 May 2024
Patch notes 11th May
Patchnotes via Steam Community
