HOLOSAGA: Invasion of the HoloX update for 11 May 2024

Update 0.1.1 (Hotfix)

Build 14337069 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 15:19:10 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
bugfix
  • Fixed a bug where the game frozened while unit Watson Amelia performs the pattern.
  • Fixed a bug where the unit Watson Amelia's 'Wanted poster' object didn't disappear even when unit stepped on it.
  • Fixed an animation error on the unit Watson Amelia's 'Wanted poster' object.
  • Fixed a bug where the drag UX of the unit Tsunomaki Watame unit was not properly displayed.
  • Fixed a sound bug in boss Takane Lui's 'blood drain' pattern.
  • Fixed a bug where boss Takane Lui's 'magic bolt' projection didn't shot properly.

