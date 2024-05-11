Update 0.1.1 (Hotfix)

bugfix
- Fixed a bug where the game frozened while unit Watson Amelia performs the pattern.
- Fixed a bug where the unit Watson Amelia's 'Wanted poster' object didn't disappear even when unit stepped on it.
- Fixed an animation error on the unit Watson Amelia's 'Wanted poster' object.
- Fixed a bug where the drag UX of the unit Tsunomaki Watame unit was not properly displayed.
- Fixed a sound bug in boss Takane Lui's 'blood drain' pattern.
- Fixed a bug where boss Takane Lui's 'magic bolt' projection didn't shot properly.
Changed files in this update