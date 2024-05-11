Update 140 - Common mushrooms drop spores

Hi all,

Since spores are needed to incubate the monster eggs, we've changed the common mushrooms so they have a chance to drop it. Previously you could only find them in the "Destroy Fungi" mission.

White, Red and Glow mushrooms in the cave areas will have a 15% chance to drop Spores.

During chatting, if you press Esc to stop chatting, it would also open the Exit game menu.

In the Workshop, the crafting details for the Founder Shield were shown to players who did not buy the game during early access.

If you have time, please contribute to the Fantasy Survivors Wiki. This will help new players find their feet.

Till later,

André