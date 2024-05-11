Build 72, Difficulty Settings

Share · View all patches · Build 14337026 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Another hotfix hot off the presses, introducing a few new game settings and fixes.

Introduced game difficulty settings, including Incoming Damage, Outbound Damage, and Healing Multiplier. Make foes a little tougher, or turn off incoming damage completely — it's your playthrough!

Added speedrunning mode from my stream into game settings, go for it! Currently, I myself am the reigning champion, my time in Ceremonial Junction is 6:06

Moved "You've completed the entirety of Early Access" message a bit farther, since people were missing that there's more side content after it, and added a quest that will help players find the side content

Made console rebindable since (~) button isn't working on certain keyboards

Fixed calibration tutorial: you won't get stuck anymore, and the game will move a department into the factory if you have none. Ideally, I want any department to work with this tutorial, but it will take some more work

Thank you to everyone who reported the bugs in the Steam Community and over at [my Discord](discord.gg/MeMD6vGZbm), I appreciate your feedback dearly.