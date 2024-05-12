v1.1.2 patch + roadmap

Share · View all patches · Build 14336989 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 18:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone,

Aside from a few smaller bug fixes, v1.1.2 brings a new Gameplay Settings tab with options for Wild Tama/Trainers/Bosses level scaling and a new "Auto-Potential" option, which auto-converts any Potential you get on level up or evolution into Stat points.

[Next Project: Roadmap]

With v1.1.2 done, I will continue to focus on the next project, the Tama card game! (and Spanish translation for Anode Heart in parallel) The card game will be a shorter project - a side game to play while the Sequel is developed. I'm building the card game with PvP support in mind, so online play with friends and tournaments are a potential thing, but it will still primarily be an offline experience. More news on that next month.

You can follow the regular updates here:

https://twitter.com/Stochasticcc

Or in the Discord:

https://discord.gg/8dHUrWejSD

Thank you and see you soon!