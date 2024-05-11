Patch 0.9.0: More Great People

"Promotion" Great People
These great people allow you to promote a great person of the same age to the next age (you choose 1 out of 3 choices)
- Ashoka The Great (Classical Age)
- Marco Polo (Middle Age)
- Johannes Gutenberg (Renaissance)
- Adam Smith (Industrial)
- Pablo Picasso (World Wars)
"Science" Great People
Since the release of the Cold War era, several great people that boost science are missing - this version adds the missing great people.
- Confucious, Issac Newton and Niels Bohr: +1/2/3 Science from All Workers if more than 50% of workers are busy and less than 50% of busy workers work in transportation
- Alan Turing: +2 Science From Idle Workers (from +3)
- John von Neumann: +3 Science From Busy Workers (World Wars)
- Carl Friedrich Gauss: +0.5 Science from Idle Workers. +1.5 Science from Busy Workers (Industrial)
- James Watson: +4 Science From Busy Workers (Cold War)
- Richard Feynman: +4 Science from All Workers if more than 50% of workers are busy and less than 50% of busy workers work in transportation (Cold War)
- Linus Pauling: +3 Science From Idle Workers (Cold War)
New Great People
- Charlie Chaplin: +4 Happiness (World Wars)
- Frank Lloyd Wright: +4 Builder Capacity Multiplier (World Wars)
- Bob Hope: +5 Happiness (Cold War)
- I. M. Pei: +5 Builder Capacity Multiplier (Cold War)
Balancing
- Atomium: All buildings that produce science within 2 tile range get +5 Production Multiplier. Generate science that is equal to the science production within 2 tile range. When completed, generate one-time science equivalent to the cost of the most expensive unlocked technology
QoL & Bugfixes
- Show storage percentage in map
- Show deficit resources on resource bar
- Add bigger edge on map
- Cancel/claim large trades will distribute the resources among all caravansaries and warehouses eligible for player trading (same as adding a trade)
- Bugfix: fix a bug where the UI shows a trade can be filled but actually the trade cannot be filled when open the fill popup window
Changed files in this update