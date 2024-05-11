 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CivIdle update for 11 May 2024

Patch 0.9.0: More Great People

Share · View all patches · Build 14336976 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 15:06:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
"Promotion" Great People

These great people allow you to promote a great person of the same age to the next age (you choose 1 out of 3 choices)

  • Ashoka The Great (Classical Age)
  • Marco Polo (Middle Age)
  • Johannes Gutenberg (Renaissance)
  • Adam Smith (Industrial)
  • Pablo Picasso (World Wars)

"Science" Great People

Since the release of the Cold War era, several great people that boost science are missing - this version adds the missing great people.

  • Confucious, Issac Newton and Niels Bohr: +1/2/3 Science from All Workers if more than 50% of workers are busy and less than 50% of busy workers work in transportation
  • Alan Turing: +2 Science From Idle Workers (from +3)
  • John von Neumann: +3 Science From Busy Workers (World Wars)
  • Carl Friedrich Gauss: +0.5 Science from Idle Workers. +1.5 Science from Busy Workers (Industrial)
  • James Watson: +4 Science From Busy Workers (Cold War)
  • Richard Feynman: +4 Science from All Workers if more than 50% of workers are busy and less than 50% of busy workers work in transportation (Cold War)
  • Linus Pauling: +3 Science From Idle Workers (Cold War)

New Great People
  • Charlie Chaplin: +4 Happiness (World Wars)
  • Frank Lloyd Wright: +4 Builder Capacity Multiplier (World Wars)
  • Bob Hope: +5 Happiness (Cold War)
  • I. M. Pei: +5 Builder Capacity Multiplier (Cold War)

Balancing
  • Atomium: All buildings that produce science within 2 tile range get +5 Production Multiplier. Generate science that is equal to the science production within 2 tile range. When completed, generate one-time science equivalent to the cost of the most expensive unlocked technology
QoL & Bugfixes
  • Show storage percentage in map
  • Show deficit resources on resource bar
  • Add bigger edge on map
  • Cancel/claim large trades will distribute the resources among all caravansaries and warehouses eligible for player trading (same as adding a trade)
  • Bugfix: fix a bug where the UI shows a trade can be filled but actually the trade cannot be filled when open the fill popup window

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2181941
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2181942
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link