Patch 0.9.0: More Great People

"Promotion" Great People

These great people allow you to promote a great person of the same age to the next age (you choose 1 out of 3 choices)

Ashoka The Great (Classical Age)

Marco Polo (Middle Age)

Johannes Gutenberg (Renaissance)

Adam Smith (Industrial)

Pablo Picasso (World Wars)

"Science" Great People

Since the release of the Cold War era, several great people that boost science are missing - this version adds the missing great people.

Confucious, Issac Newton and Niels Bohr: +1/2/3 Science from All Workers if more than 50% of workers are busy and less than 50% of busy workers work in transportation

Alan Turing: +2 Science From Idle Workers (from +3)

John von Neumann: +3 Science From Busy Workers (World Wars)

Carl Friedrich Gauss: +0.5 Science from Idle Workers. +1.5 Science from Busy Workers (Industrial)

James Watson: +4 Science From Busy Workers (Cold War)

Richard Feynman: +4 Science from All Workers if more than 50% of workers are busy and less than 50% of busy workers work in transportation (Cold War)

Linus Pauling: +3 Science From Idle Workers (Cold War)

New Great People

Charlie Chaplin: +4 Happiness (World Wars)

Frank Lloyd Wright: +4 Builder Capacity Multiplier (World Wars)

Bob Hope: +5 Happiness (Cold War)

I. M. Pei: +5 Builder Capacity Multiplier (Cold War)

Balancing

Atomium: All buildings that produce science within 2 tile range get +5 Production Multiplier. Generate science that is equal to the science production within 2 tile range. When completed, generate one-time science equivalent to the cost of the most expensive unlocked technology

QoL & Bugfixes