Patch Note v0.2.48.0

New Functionality:
- Added button mapping for controllers in the settings panel.
Bug Fixes:
- Disabled vibration for DualShock controllers due to lack of support in the Unity input system.
- Fixed the issue preventing [Shield Wall] from being used while Auto-Attack is enabled.
- Corrected the display error showing incorrect stat increment values in the leveling up UI.
- Resolved an issue where maximum levels beyond 10 were not functioning correctly with customized settings.
Changed files in this update