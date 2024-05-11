 Skip to content

X Mutation update for 11 May 2024

Patch Note v0.2.48.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14336933 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 14:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Functionality:
  • Added button mapping for controllers in the settings panel.
Bug Fixes:
  • Disabled vibration for DualShock controllers due to lack of support in the Unity input system.
  • Fixed the issue preventing [Shield Wall] from being used while Auto-Attack is enabled.
  • Corrected the display error showing incorrect stat increment values in the leveling up UI.
  • Resolved an issue where maximum levels beyond 10 were not functioning correctly with customized settings.

