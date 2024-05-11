Fuel Tank Fire Damage & Smoke Grenades Feature

Share · View all patches · Build 14336858 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy

New Experimental Features Now Live on Steam!

We are thrilled to bring you a suite of new experimental features aimed at elevating your gameplay experience. Here’s what’s new:

Fuel Tank Fire Damage: Experience increased realism and tactical depth as nearby modules progressively suffer damage when a fuel tank ignites.

Fire Extinguisher Functionality: Address fires swiftly with our new fire extinguisher feature, helping you safeguard your gear and maintain a competitive edge.

Smoke Grenades Feature (Single Player Only; Multiplayer Coming June): Currently available for single player, smoke grenades allow for strategic cover and evasive maneuvers. Excitingly, this feature will be extended to multiplayer mode in June, broadening your tactical options in team settings.

Quick Tactical Commands (Multiplayer): Enhance team coordination and strategy execution with quick tactical commands, designed to improve communication and operational efficiency.

These features are still in the experimental phase, and we greatly value your input. Engage with these new additions and let us know your thoughts to aid in their development!