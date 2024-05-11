Update 2.4 is here!

A major issue has always been the train ride, and to address this problem, I have resorted to a trick known from the PlayStation 2 version: Playerfreeze.

As soon as the player enters a Black Mesa passenger train, they can no longer move, thus avoiding getting stuck anywhere. This occurs at the beginning of the game as well as in the middle.

Additionally, some issues reported by the community have been addressed. Unfortunately, not all problems can be resolved, as the Spirit of Half-Life version 1.54 is too unstable, so I have tried to redesign some issues to prevent them from occurring.

The FPS is capped at 75, as the engine does not operate smoothly above this limit. Also, some cleaning up has been done on the larger maps to bring down the FPS. Nevertheless, I have now slightly increased the hardware requirements.

Thank you once again for your support and feedback.

Next, I will revise the training map a bit, as it's not really a tutorial level, but rather a challenge. This needs to be communicated better 🙂