- Added a new graphic setting: Insectoid Shadows (by default off). This will enable dynamic shadows for the Insectoids.
- Insectoids now fit through the gap on the half-open gates at keycard checkpoints
Escape From Mandrillia update for 11 May 2024
MINOR INSECTOID FEATURES
