Escape From Mandrillia update for 11 May 2024

MINOR INSECTOID FEATURES

  • Added a new graphic setting: Insectoid Shadows (by default off). This will enable dynamic shadows for the Insectoids.
  • Insectoids now fit through the gap on the half-open gates at keycard checkpoints

