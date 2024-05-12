Fates of Magic - 0.96

0.96
Changes
- Complete UI revamp
- Added Mage Tower (3 new cards). Spells appear on the left side of the screen and can be cast by clicking on them. Spells have a cooldown and can be upgraded in the building. Three spells are available at the moment.
New sounds for goblins and swordsmen (more to follow on this front)
- Upgraded Engine and renderer version, should help improve performance on some systems but may cause unforeseen issues. Please report them if you encounter any. Also we encourage you to update your graphics drivers.
- Optimisation improvements
- Pathfinding improvements
- The end screen will now show when leaving the battle manually, giving you the gold you earned (before you'd not get anything unless town hall was destroyed)
- Guard mode is now a lot more restrictive, units will not chase after enemies unless ordered to do so. Exception is that melee units will go over to other melee units that are attacking them.
Fixes
- Active cards from the previous game (such as Town Bombard) will not carry over to the next game (thanks to "AncAinu")
- Heroes with large speed bonuses will no longer glide around the map
- Enemies should no longer slide around as much. They will still slide a bit, but it's a feature, not a bug ;)
- Fixed the discord button
- Changed the way player units are killed in chaos mode, should help prevent crashes
Closest to do list
- Some buildings do not have collapse animations (will just go underground)
- New sounds for all units
- Unique click sounds for buildings (mage guild has one already!)
- Fix the swamp spell appearing very light on some maps
Changed files in this update