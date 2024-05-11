-Sound effects and damage font color sizes reworked.
-Improved Prisoner's and Artilleryman's armor effects.
-Fixed several bugs
骷髅大战 update for 11 May 2024
Sound effects and damage font color sizes reworked
Patchnotes via Steam Community
