骷髅大战 update for 11 May 2024

Sound effects and damage font color sizes reworked

骷髅大战 update for 11 May 2024 · Build 14336619 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 13:39:38 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Sound effects and damage font color sizes reworked.
-Improved Prisoner's and Artilleryman's armor effects.
-Fixed several bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 2786161
