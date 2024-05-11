Tarot Cards Are Coming!

Share · View all patches · Build 14336589 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey Moons Creed players, we're excited to introduce an exciting update to your battlefield: Tarot Cards!

This new feature is designed as one-time use power-ups to add mystery and strategy to the battlefield, providing critical advantages during battles.

What Are Tarot Cards?

Tarot Cards are one-time use power-ups that you can use during battles. Each card offers a unique effect, providing you with a tactical advantage based on the current situation.

Initially, we're introducing 10 basic Tarot Cards, each offering various strategic advantages. In the future, we plan to add more customized cards tailored to specific characters and zodiac themes.

We look forward to your feedback! 🚀