Small bugfix

Hi guys,

Womanzier has been updated.

Changes:

added few missing arts: accompanying girls after gymanstick hall, scene with Sveta at home, etc.

changed some static arts to animated ones in scene with Tanya

removed some bugs, which were reported (in-game mechanics + gallery)

improved German localization, based on players' feedback

Thank you for information you provide and your patience.

We try to react fast. Minor issues are improved, more complicated things will be improved in the next days/weeks depending on a complexity.

Regards,

KamtiGames