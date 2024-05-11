Patch Merging Part 6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14336561 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 14:09:02 UTC by Wendy

Dev-Com

Welcome, members of the Accord!

Minor improvement based on player feedback, bug fixes, and balance changes.

As always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates, please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Bio-Ring was visible when using Growbed, Enhance Growbed, or any camera that suppose to make the character hidden from view.

◈ Feedback and bug report system didn't properly reset the camera settings, and was unable to make another screenshot for the game after using it once per loading.

◈ "In Search of Answers" Mission, part 5, didn't properly save at the Med-bay allowing the player to update the mission each time he uses the Lazarus Chamber.

◈ If the player looked too high up, markers on the compass turn invalid.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Added 7 new keyboard sound effects.

◈ Added additional dialogs to Sara.

◈ Added tutorial on player's Bio-Ring to Command Center PDS.

◈ Improved enemy AI, from now on it won't try to so close to the player position, leaving some room for player weapon.

◈ From now on all attacks made by Metos (Drone) and Metos (Warrior) are per hit location trigger, this means that skilled player is able to dodge the attack of the enemy.

◈ Added sound effect when player correctly attaches building in RTS Mode.

◈ Drastically improve the jump "feel", smoothing up jump speed deceleration, Air Control, Jump Initial Velocity.

◈ Changed description of:

Tirix Power Plant

Hydrogel Purificator

Atmospheric Vaporator

Hydrogel Tank (Small)

Hydrogel Tank (Medium)

Solar Panels

Magnetic Wind Turbine

To provide information on how much energy, hydrogel the structure produces.

◈ Improved the sound and visibility of Journal update.

◈ Update some of the game sound effect to make them softer.

⊞ Balance changes ⊞

◈ Increase Tirix Power Plant energy production from 200 to 250.