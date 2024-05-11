Progression Update (v913)

Hello, and thanks for supporting Ducky's Delivery Service!

Today's update (v913) adds a small change to the game's progression. You can now play the first three areas in a world in any order:

So if you don't manage to get as many stars as you wanted in an area, you now have the option to mix things up and try a different area instead.

This doesn't change how many stars it takes to unlock any of the special delivery stages, or how many stars it takes to clear the game. It just adds a bit more flexibility to the order you can play the areas in.

You can use the launch option -old_progression if you want the game to keep working the way that it used to.

Thanks again for supporting my games and have fun with Ducky's Delivery Service!