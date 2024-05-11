 Skip to content

Gravia update for 11 May 2024

v0.12.0 - New story dialogues, one new level, and 6 new 'Hard Mode' levels.

11 May 2024

The main Story now runs up through the level 'Full Swing'. One brand-new level has been added to the 'Advanced Training' section, named 'Logic Gates'. And 6 levels have been upgraded with a 'Hard Mode' version.

