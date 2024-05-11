We've seen an error with the game frozened when selecting and playing the 'Watson Amelia' unit. We'll fix it as soon as the cause is identified and update it again. Sorry for the inconvenience We've had with the game.
HOLOSAGA: Invasion of the HoloX update for 11 May 2024
Error announce (Update 0.1.0)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update