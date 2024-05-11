- Added multiple tabs to the user-settings pane
- Added setting for upscaling small text-elements to improve legibility
- Added separate sound-volume setting distinct from music volume
- Added key-bind settings for common UI functions
- Updated color-blind mode for better clarity
- Other small fixes & adjustments
Tlatoani: Prologue update for 11 May 2024
Patch 6 is live for build 1.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2925281
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update