Tlatoani: Prologue update for 11 May 2024

Patch 6 is live for build 1.3.1

11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added multiple tabs to the user-settings pane
  • Added setting for upscaling small text-elements to improve legibility
  • Added separate sound-volume setting distinct from music volume
  • Added key-bind settings for common UI functions
  • Updated color-blind mode for better clarity
  • Other small fixes & adjustments

