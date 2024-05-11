Launch Day Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14336452 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Thank you to everyone who has played the game so far. We have really enjoyed watching the streams and have been listening to the feedback from the community.

This patch is focused on fixing some small bugs and tweaking the balancing slightly.

Balance tweaks

The farmer can now see the locations of eggs before the round starts, this should allow him to place his defences accordingly.

The farmer's shotgun range has been increased from 400 to 500.

Bug fixes

Frank's Rocket can no longer stun the farmer if he is in the cage.

Fixed a bug where players could join full lobbies.

Fixed a bug with the lights on eggs only showing at a certain range.

If you find any bugs or have suggestions on how to improve the game please reach out at:

twoshoedgames@gmail.com