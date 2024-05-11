🚀 POST-LAUNCH PATCH 🩹

Hello puzzling people,
thank you for your amazing support and glorious feedback 💖
Launch day is always a wild ride and post-launch is the next wild ride, so here is what I could wip up for you in a relatively short amount of time. Anything else needs "a bit" more time than "fixing stuff the next day". Hope you enjoy it 💖
IN THIS UPDATE
- fix FX volume was not applied to puzzle sounds
- keyboard shortcuts
- added help text to settings
- added WASD + mouse screen edge movement
- set new white-blue logo
- continue the puzzle you were last on
- better main menu links / visit button below
- shadow is too big on small pieces
- view image in victory screen
- change game victory "EXIT" + translation
Planned / Known Bugs
These are things/bugs/missing features that I know of / are planned with an honest assumption if they can/can't be done and in wich way.
- optional fixed rotation instead of free rotation
- some tooltips/tutorial view to label the ingame buttons
- two more secret achievements
- better piece-save/load visualization (maybe a list of some sort)
- ingame fullscreen/window switch (looked at how unity handles this... big MAYBE)
- "floating pieces" can happen when pieces stick diagonally together (an old engine bug, unknown if fixable)
- piece-pickup area is weirdly big (an old engine bug, probably not fixable)
BIG THANK YOU
Again a BIG THANK YOU from me and our team for your support and feedback 💖
Update Influenced by
Some (but not all/I surely have forgotten someone, sorry for that -.-) feedback that contributed to this post-launch update.
People:
People who contributed feedback to this Update (in no particular order):
- jpthiele
- Geruhn https://geruhn.com/
- julkip
- vanlau https://vanlau.contactin.bio/
- the_gentlymad_scientist https://www.twitch.tv/the_gentlymad_scientist/
- REDACTED (didn't wanted his name on the page)
Peoples Reviews:
People's reviews that contributed to this Update (in no particular order):
- https://steamcommunity.com/id/blazwura/recommended/2833590/
- https://steamcommunity.com/profiles/76561198087695419/recommended/2833590/
- The SpielmannSpiel Team
