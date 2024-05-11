 Skip to content

MAJOR DACHstudio Jigsaw Puzzle Box update for 11 May 2024

🚀 POST-LAUNCH PATCH 🩹

MAJOR DACHstudio Jigsaw Puzzle Box update for 11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello puzzling people,

thank you for your amazing support and glorious feedback 💖
Launch day is always a wild ride and post-launch is the next wild ride, so here is what I could wip up for you in a relatively short amount of time. Anything else needs "a bit" more time than "fixing stuff the next day". Hope you enjoy it 💖

IN THIS UPDATE

  • fix FX volume was not applied to puzzle sounds
  • keyboard shortcuts
  • added help text to settings
  • added WASD + mouse screen edge movement
  • set new white-blue logo
  • continue the puzzle you were last on
  • better main menu links / visit button below
  • shadow is too big on small pieces
  • view image in victory screen
  • change game victory "EXIT" + translation

Planned / Known Bugs

These are things/bugs/missing features that I know of / are planned with an honest assumption if they can/can't be done and in wich way.

  • optional fixed rotation instead of free rotation
  • some tooltips/tutorial view to label the ingame buttons
  • two more secret achievements
  • better piece-save/load visualization (maybe a list of some sort)
  • ingame fullscreen/window switch (looked at how unity handles this... big MAYBE)
  • "floating pieces" can happen when pieces stick diagonally together (an old engine bug, unknown if fixable)
  • piece-pickup area is weirdly big (an old engine bug, probably not fixable)

BIG THANK YOU

Again a BIG THANK YOU from me and our team for your support and feedback 💖

Update Influenced by

Some (but not all/I surely have forgotten someone, sorry for that -.-) feedback that contributed to this post-launch update.

People:

People who contributed feedback to this Update (in no particular order):

Peoples Reviews:

People's reviews that contributed to this Update (in no particular order):

  • The SpielmannSpiel Team

