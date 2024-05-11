🚀 POST-LAUNCH PATCH 🩹

Share · View all patches · Build 14336372 · Last edited 11 May 2024 – 12:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello puzzling people,

thank you for your amazing support and glorious feedback 💖

Launch day is always a wild ride and post-launch is the next wild ride, so here is what I could wip up for you in a relatively short amount of time. Anything else needs "a bit" more time than "fixing stuff the next day". Hope you enjoy it 💖

fix FX volume was not applied to puzzle sounds

keyboard shortcuts

added help text to settings

added WASD + mouse screen edge movement

set new white-blue logo

continue the puzzle you were last on

better main menu links / visit button below

shadow is too big on small pieces

view image in victory screen

change game victory "EXIT" + translation

Planned / Known Bugs

These are things/bugs/missing features that I know of / are planned with an honest assumption if they can/can't be done and in wich way.

optional fixed rotation instead of free rotation

some tooltips/tutorial view to label the ingame buttons

two more secret achievements

better piece-save/load visualization (maybe a list of some sort)

ingame fullscreen/window switch (looked at how unity handles this... big MAYBE)

"floating pieces" can happen when pieces stick diagonally together (an old engine bug, unknown if fixable)

piece-pickup area is weirdly big (an old engine bug, probably not fixable)

BIG THANK YOU

Again a BIG THANK YOU from me and our team for your support and feedback 💖

Some (but not all/I surely have forgotten someone, sorry for that -.-) feedback that contributed to this post-launch update.

People:

People who contributed feedback to this Update (in no particular order):

jpthiele

Geruhn https://geruhn.com/

julkip

vanlau https://vanlau.contactin.bio/

the_gentlymad_scientist https://www.twitch.tv/the_gentlymad_scientist/

REDACTED (didn't wanted his name on the page)

Peoples Reviews:

People's reviews that contributed to this Update (in no particular order):