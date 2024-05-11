 Skip to content

Heartless & Dreadful : Return By 72 Hours update for 11 May 2024

Patch v1.088 (Main)

Patch v1.088 (Main)
Last edited 11 May 2024

Small update, adding some stuff based on the feedback and bug reports as per usual.

  • Knight's Doppelganger - Fixed Doppelganger having all unlocks enabled by default.
  • Knight's Doppelganger - Added weapon icons for currently active weapons on the Doppelganger.
  • Knight - Adjusted soft lock on values for the knight since his attacks are longer and slower than Shamir's.
  • Shamir - Claws - No longer has a strange animation during soft lock on.
  • Huntress - Minor fixes to issues caused by the Knight update.
  • Huntress Mission - Huntress's Hud in huntress mission now scales properly according to unlocks.
  • Knight - Bullet Hell now properly mentions that it should be used mid-air.

Known issues -
You can read on the below. In addition, you can always check what is being worked on/what's on the todo list below.
https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find any other issues or have some feedback, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky Discord server.
For Discord, it may take time to approve new people due to someone having to sleep. Whichever works best.
https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE

