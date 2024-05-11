Patch v1.088 (Main)

Small update, adding some stuff based on the feedback and bug reports as per usual.

Knight's Doppelganger - Fixed Doppelganger having all unlocks enabled by default.

Knight's Doppelganger - Added weapon icons for currently active weapons on the Doppelganger.

Knight - Adjusted soft lock on values for the knight since his attacks are longer and slower than Shamir's.

Shamir - Claws - No longer has a strange animation during soft lock on.

Huntress - Minor fixes to issues caused by the Knight update.

Huntress Mission - Huntress's Hud in huntress mission now scales properly according to unlocks.

Knight - Bullet Hell now properly mentions that it should be used mid-air.

