Update 0.1.0

Major Updates(0.1.0)
-
Add a new unit
- A new unit 'Oozora Subaru' has been added.
- A new unit 'Watson Amelia' has been added.
-
New boss adds stage
- Stage 4 added.
- New normal monster 'Tsumire&Tsukune' has been added.
- New boss 'Takane Louis' has been added.
-
"Shiranui Flare" unit temporarily excluded
- Flare will be temporarily excluded for renewal, instead the 'Inugami Korone' unit will be changed to free unit.
Balancing
-
In-game
- Nerfed rhe monster Stat growth rate in HARD mode to 150% -> 130% (reward remains the same).
-
Boss
- The damage rate of the default pattern(basic attack) of all bosses is nerfed to 1.0 -> 0.4.
- The cooltime of Iroha's 'sword wind' pattern has changed to 3 seconds -> 6 seconds.
- The start-up frame of Koyori's 'mine' pattern has increased.
- The range of Cloe's 'cutting wheel' pattern has been changed to 2 -> 1.
- The start-up frame of Cloe's 'cutting wheel' pattern has increased.
-
Monster
-
Stats of all special monsters are greatly nerfed.
-
Tacodachi
-
Initial HP is nerfed to 60 -> 30.
-
Initial POWER is nerfed to 25 -> 20.
-
The POWER growth rate is nerfed to 0.8 -> 0.63.
-
Ankimo
-
Initial HP is nerfed to 55 -> 40.
-
HP growth rate is nerfed to 1.3 -> 0.8.
-
Power growth rate is nerfed to 2 -> 1.
-
Poyoyo
-
HP growth rate is nerfed to 2 -> 0.5.
-
Power growth rate is nerfed to 1.5 -> 0.5.
-
-
-
Unit
- The range of all long-range units (such as Marine, Watame) increases to 10-> 11.
Improvements
- Fixed a tooltip error for some units.
- Added warning signs to some patterns of bosses that shows the range of these.
BugFix
- Fixed a bug where the unit mouse over UX remained even when switching mode was offed.
- Fixed a bug where the unit drag UX remained even when switching mode was offed.
