HOLOSAGA: Invasion of the HoloX update for 11 May 2024

Update 0.1.0

11 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Updates(0.1.0)

  • Add a new unit
    • A new unit 'Oozora Subaru' has been added.
    • A new unit 'Watson Amelia' has been added.
  • New boss adds stage
    • Stage 4 added.
    • New normal monster 'Tsumire&Tsukune' has been added.
    • New boss 'Takane Louis' has been added.
  • "Shiranui Flare" unit temporarily excluded
    • Flare will be temporarily excluded for renewal, instead the 'Inugami Korone' unit will be changed to free unit.

Balancing

  • In-game
    • Nerfed rhe monster Stat growth rate in HARD mode to 150% -> 130% (reward remains the same).
  • Boss
    • The damage rate of the default pattern(basic attack) of all bosses is nerfed to 1.0 -> 0.4.
    • The cooltime of Iroha's 'sword wind' pattern has changed to 3 seconds -> 6 seconds.
    • The start-up frame of Koyori's 'mine' pattern has increased.
    • The range of Cloe's 'cutting wheel' pattern has been changed to 2 -> 1.
    • The start-up frame of Cloe's 'cutting wheel' pattern has increased.
  • Monster

    • Stats of all special monsters are greatly nerfed.

      • Tacodachi

      • Initial HP is nerfed to 60 -> 30.

      • Initial POWER is nerfed to 25 -> 20.

      • The POWER growth rate is nerfed to 0.8 -> 0.63.

      • Ankimo

      • Initial HP is nerfed to 55 -> 40.

      • HP growth rate is nerfed to 1.3 -> 0.8.

      • Power growth rate is nerfed to 2 -> 1.

      • Poyoyo

      • HP growth rate is nerfed to 2 -> 0.5.

      • Power growth rate is nerfed to 1.5 -> 0.5.

  • Unit
    • The range of all long-range units (such as Marine, Watame) increases to 10-> 11.

Improvements

  • Fixed a tooltip error for some units.
  • Added warning signs to some patterns of bosses that shows the range of these.

BugFix

  • Fixed a bug where the unit mouse over UX remained even when switching mode was offed.
  • Fixed a bug where the unit drag UX remained even when switching mode was offed.

