With Content Update 1.1.0.0 we are kicking off a new chapter of Striving for Light: Survival featuring a new map with a new pinnacle bossfight, 4 new weapons enabling new playstyles, 4 new soundtracks bringing the Survival OST to over 34 minutes of playtime and a new scene management system fixing memory leaks and performance issues on long runs.

Update 1.1.0.0 marks the start of Season 2 which gives you access to fresh leaderboards to climb. No worries you when you join season 2 all your progress will be copied to your new save file. You can still access the season 1 from the league manager on the top right in the main menu.

New Features:

New Map with Pinnacle Boss Fight

Descending into endless darkness with the hope to ignite a spark to banish the darkness forever

A new map "Mines" has been added including a new challenging pinnacle boss fight.

New Weapons

Moonblade - Melee Weapon:



Each attack casts an additional AoE in attack direction, damage scales with projectile damage.

Sun Orb - Range Weapon:



The projectile deal splash damage which scales with melee damage.

Gloomtide - Melee Weapon:



Spawns two orbiting melee blades each 2 seconds without attacking, triggering all melee effects.

Sunfire Sceptre - Range Weapon:



Spawns an orbiting projectile each second without attacking, triggering all projectile effects.

New Soundtracks

The Striving for Light: Survival Soundtrack has received 4 new tracks (now a total of 10 tracks) increasing the length from 20 minutes to 34 mintues of playtime. The price for the soundtrack DLC will shortly increase from 2.99$ to 3.99$. So take the chance and grab it now.

New Scene Management System

The scene management system got a complete rework and now caches the skilltree resulting in very short loading times when switching to the skilltree. This also fixes memory leaks that have lead to performance issues on long endless runs.

Improvements:

Plenty of smaller fixes and improvements.

Join the community!

Want to report a bug or talk with fellow players about the game? You are invited to join our official disccord.