Terminus: Zombie Survivors - New 12 Soundtracks Added!

Hey everyone!

I'm excited to announce that 'Terminus: Zombie Survivors' has been enriched with 12 new soundtracks composed by the renowned Irish composer Emmett Cooke. These tracks, totaling over an hour in length, have been crafted to enhance the post-apocalyptic atmosphere of Terminus.

Since January, we've collaborated to create background music that perfectly complements the game's setting, and I'm thrilled to finally share this new music with you!

Immerse yourself deeper into the zombie apocalypse survival experience with our new soundtracks!

Learn more about Emmett Cooke: https://www.soundtrack.ie/

Longplay Studios Twitter: https://twitter.com/LongplayStudios

Best,

In-geon

Longplay Studios