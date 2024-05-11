Fix daily issue / 05-11-2024

Input Settings

The input reset/setting has been fixed. Some elements of the graphical interface will display the new assigned keys, notably the radial weapon selection menu.

There are still some areas to refresh (especially the lobby), but that will be for the next update!

Starter Map and HUB

When a player creates an account for the first time and does the tutorial, they can choose the HUB before starting the tutorial. Because before, many players didn't know they had to go back to the character selection to connect to an online HUB.

Screen Resolution

As for the resolution, it's still unclear. I've modified some code, but I don't know if it works for everyone.